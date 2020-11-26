Franklin agreed on unitholder consent for winding up schemes in letter to Sebi

"The communication between Franklin and Sebi is quite curious. The law does not envisage any permission from Sebi before seeking the vote from the unitholders. If Franklin was serious about seeking the vote then in the meantime, they should have issued the notice and held the appropriate meeting for the said purpose. Mere issuance of an email to Sebi and complete inaction thereafter shows that they were never serious about taking the vote and the same is only to create an impression which is otherwise not correct," said Paritosh R. Gupta of Gupta Law Associates, the advocate representing the Khambatta family who are parties to the case.