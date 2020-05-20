Franklin Templeton appoints Kotak to help in monetisation of 6 shuttered schemes

According to Franklin Templeton’s communication to investors on 15 May, the quickest refunds will be from its Ultra Short Term Fund: 9% of the assets under management will be refunded within three months of authorization, another 30% in next six months, the next 11% in one year and another 31% within two years. There is a question mark over the balance 19%. In some funds, the liquidation of portfolio will take more than 5 years. These funds are income opportunities fund and credit risk fund.