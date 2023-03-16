Franklin Templeton case: ED conducts searches in Mumbai, Chennai1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM IST
ED is looking to gather more evidence as part of its investigation against Franklin Templeton and its promoters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at some places in Mumbai and Chennai linked to asset manager Franklin Templeton and its former and current executives as part of a money laundering investigation, the officials said on Thursday.
