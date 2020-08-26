Mumbai: Franklin Templeton India did not take any approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) before it decided to shut down its six debt schemes, a right to information (RTI) reply has revealed.

This gives a fresh twist to the issue as the asset management company (AMC) had claimed that it had kept the regulator informed about the winding up of the schemes at every step. The AMC had decided to shut down its suite of six debt schemes on 23 April following severe illiquidity and redemption pressures due to covid-19.

The reply was to an RTI query by an investor of Franklin Templeton, the Khambatta family (promoter director of Rasna). They were the petitioners in the case filed in Gujarat high court, where they claimed that the winding up decision required the consent of investors.

The petition led to a stay on the winding up process on 8 June. This petition, along with three others, is being heard regularly by the Karnataka high court for quicker resolution of investor grievances against the fund house.

In the RTI query, the Khambatta family said Franklin Templeton, before the Gujarat high court and in a special leave petition in Supreme Court, claimed that the winding up of the six schemes took place after taking appropriate permissions from Sebi.

The Khambattas sought information pertaining to the date on which the permission for winding up of the schemes was applied for, date on which it was granted and documentary evidence of any deliberation on the permission.

“Sebi has not granted any such permission to Franklin to wind up the said schemes," the RTI response said in the first week of August.

Mint has reviewed both the RTI quer and its response.

"We have not made any statement before the Hon’ble High Court of Gujarat or the Hon’ble Supreme Court about Sebi granting us prior permission to wind up these six schemes. As clearly stated in all our communications, the decision to wind up these schemes was taken in accordance with regulation 39(2)(a)," said a spokesperson for Franklin Templeton in an emailed statement.

"We continue to follow due process, both in making investment decisions and with regard to the winding up of the funds and remain committed to following the regulations in all respects."

The catch in this case is whether Franklin Templeton had merely informed the regulator or took permission before winding up the schemes.

Franklin Templeton had initiated winding up of the six schemes based on section 39 of mutual fund regulations, which empowers the trustees of the AMC to take such a decision to protect the interest of unit holders.

“Information to Sebi and approval of Sebi are two distinct parameters. Information to Sebi can also be pre-decision or post-facto. Sebi’s stand that it has not provided any appropriate permission to wind up the schemes means that the winding up is due to other criteria specified in Regulation 39 of mutual fund regulations and not by Sebi direction. The other two criteria are opinion of trustees of a mutual fund or resolution by 75% unitholders." said Sumit Agrawal, Founder, Regstreet Law Advisors.

Despite the six Franklin schemes so far receiving ₹6,072 crore in payments and prepayments from underlying bonds, the fund house has not yet started the refund process as the e-voting by investors of these schemes to allow their winding up has been stayed by the courts.

Of the six schemes, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund have 29% and 12% of their respective AUMs available in cash to distribute to unit holders. Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund are the two schemes which still have borrowing but they are close to becoming cash positive, the AMC had said in a statement on 17 August.

The distribution of proceeds will only be possible after successful e-voting.

"This is very crucial as active monetisation of assets of the schemes and distribution of investment proceeds to the unitholders will be possible only after successful e-voting," the AMC said in the statement on 17 August.

Neil Borate in Mumbai contributed to the story

