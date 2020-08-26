Franklin Templeton didn't take Sebi nod before winding up schemes, RTI reveals

“Information to Sebi and approval of Sebi are two distinct parameters. Information to Sebi can also be pre-decision or post-facto. Sebi’s stand that it has not provided any appropriate permission to wind up the schemes means that the winding up is due to other criteria specified in Regulation 39 of mutual fund regulations and not by Sebi direction. The other two criteria are opinion of trustees of a mutual fund or resolution by 75% unitholders." said Sumit Agrawal, Founder, Regstreet Law Advisors.