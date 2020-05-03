Franklin Templeton's decision to wind up 6 debt schemes attracts multiple probes

MUMBAI: Franklin Templeton India’s decision to shutter up its six debt schemes and the ensuing redemption rush has prompted market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to initiate a probe into the fund house, said two people with direct knowledge of the developments.

The regulator’s probe comes even as Franklin’s parent company headquartered in the US has initiated an inquiry into the reasons leading to the Indian arm’s drastic decision, said the first person quoted above. It is not known whether the inquiry is in-house or it has been entrusted to an independent third party.

Sebi’s probe is focused towards violation of its scheme categorisation norms, mutual fund model code of conduct, and whether the underlying bonds were chosen in the best interest of investors.

“The market regulator has sent queries to Franklin Templeton on these schemes. The queries from Sebi are on the portfolio of these six schemes, rationale for choosing these papers, extent of bank borrowing, how liquid are the underlying bonds," said the second of the two people quoted above.

“It is to ascertain whether there was a failure of risk management and the AMCs credit research," he added.

Typically, in such instances, Sebi audits the investment rationale and minutes of meetings of investment committee for last the five years, the second person explained.

It is alleged that the schemes fell between the cracks of Sebi mandated scheme classification. According to Sebi norms, the credit risk fund category must invest at least 65% of their holdings in papers rated below AA+. Other types of debt funds are meant to invest in better-rated papers.

While the parent’s inquiries revolve around the business ramifications of the decision and impact on their India brand, Sebi’s line of probe is to understand that whether the fund house‘s commitment to adequate risk management, portfolio diversification, credit research and if the funds violated Sebi’s fund categorisation norms, said the second person.

“The parent company is in discussion with the top management and trustees of the asset management company (AMC). The enquiry involves questions to Indian team about prudential steps taken by the AMC while launching and running the schemes and whether the fund house had kept aside adequate surplus cash to meet any potential event of redemption stress," said the first of the two people quoted above.

Additionally, the India team has been asked to share its plans to restore the confidence of investors and AMC's reputational damages, he added.

While Franklin Templeton (global) did not respond to Mint queries on the probe, in an emailed statement it said the decision to shut the schemes was imperative to protect the existing investors.

“Franklin Templeton has a long history of over 25 years in India, with 33% of our global workforce based there. Our commitment to the market and our investors in India remains steadfast. We believe that taking this extraordinarily difficult decision during this unprecedented time was necessary and the right thing to do. Quick and decisive action was imperative to protect the existing investors in these funds," said a spokesperson for Franklin Templeton.

He added that the decision to shutter these six schemes did not have any impact on any other funds or strategies that they offer to clients in India.

These six schemes that shut down were called yield-oriented credit managed scheme by Franklin Templeton. Five of these schemes have papers, with ratings ranging from 88% to 100% below AA+.

Specific question sent to Franklin Templeton on the Sebi probe, the reason behind choosing some of the papers in their portfolio was not answered by the company.

According to a report by B&K Securities, Franklin Templeton is the sole lender to 26 out of the 88 entities in its debt schemes' portfolio. Some of the names are little heard of such as--Xander Finance, OPJ Trading, Rishanth Wholesale Trading Pvt Ltd, Rivaaz trade Venture Pvt Ltd, Hero Solar energy Pvt Ltd, Aadarshini Real Estate Developers, among others.

“Questions of inadequate risk management are bound to arise. Sebi as an institution heavily promotes mutual fund investments more than any other form of investments. If a mutual fund like Franklin Templeton takes the winding down route, there is something we may be missing here," said Sumit Agrawal, managing partner, Regstreet Law and former Sebi officer.

It may also raise the question on regulator and the efficacy of its periodic inspections of Franklin Templeton. Therefore, it is both an enforcement as well as policy issue, Agrawal added.

