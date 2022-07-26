Asset manager Franklin Templeton announced that it was staying put in India and would be rebuilding its damaged reputation. Avinash Satwalekar, its president for India, acknowledged the rumours that the company might leave India like its other international competitors, particularly in light of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) action in the debt schemes, but he made it clear that there is no such plan in place. “I can say categorically that we are not leaving India. It would be silly to leave India," Satwalekar told reporters.

He asserted that the organisation had been active in the nation for 26 years and had more than ₹56,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) from 20 lakh investors. Following its decision in April 2020 to close six debt plans with ₹25,000 crore in AUM from 3 lakh investors due to liquidity issues caused by the pandemic, the company received a show cause notice from capital markets regulator SEBI in November 2020.

As a result of alleged irregularities in the management of six of its debt schemes, the company was eventually ordered to pay a fine of ₹5 crore, return over ₹450 crore in fees for investment management and advisory services that were collected over a 22-month period, and refrain from launching new debt schemes. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has yet to make a decision on the company's challenge of the SBEI order.

The brand will be rebuilt, according to Satwalekar, who assumed leadership of Franklin's activities in this country three months ago, conceding that it has suffered over the last two years as a result of the regulatory action.

The business will get back in touch with its distributors. In order to find new growth niches and develop new goods, companies need employees, investors, and people investments. Over the next 6 to 12 months, the company will release items on a regular basis - as per Satwalekar. It announced the introduction of a balanced advantage fund, which will also invest in fixed income possibilities, in its first fund launch in ten years.

(With PTI inputs)