Franklin Templeton says it ‘would be silly to leave India’

Asset manager Franklin Templeton announced that it was staying put in India and would be rebuilding its damaged reputation. Avinash Satwalekar, its president for India, acknowledged the rumours that the company might leave India like its other international competitors, particularly in light of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) action in the debt schemes, but he made it clear that there is no such plan in place. “I can say categorically that we are not leaving India. It would be silly to leave India," Satwalekar told reporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}