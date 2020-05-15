Mumbai: Twenty two days after Franklin Templeton India shut down its six debt schemes and left 300,000 investors in the lurch, the fund house said a negative outcome to e-voting would delay the refund process.

In an email to investors, Franklin Templeton said, as part of the winding up process, trustees need authorisation from investors to return the money at the earliest. A negative outcome in the voting could delay the process of liquidating the assets of the scheme and paying the proceeds to unit holders, said Franklin in its communication to investors.

"Therefore, I urge you not to base your choice on market speculations or rumours," said Sanjay Sapre, India-President, Franklin Templeton.

The payment schedule can only be finalised and implemented post the successful completion of the voting process. A spokesperson for the fund house had earlier told Mint had it required a simple majority or more than 50% of investors to vote in favour of winding up.

Franklin Templeton cited Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations for mutual funds of 1996 under section 41 for this view.

However, Sebi regulation is silent on repercussions of a negative outcome to the voting exercise.

"The trustee shall call a meeting of the unitholders to approve by simple majority of the unitholders present and voting at the meeting resolution for authorising the trustees or any other person to take steps for winding up of the scheme," it said.

It is unclear how Franklin Templeton had arrived at this interpretation. The Asset Management Company (AMC) told its investors that a negative outcome would not result in the winding up process being reversed and restarting of redemption, subscription.

According to a senior corporate lawyer, this interpretation seems to be a stretch.

"The regulation does not say anything on negative outcome. It almost seems that unit holders vote is redundant. Winding up is defined as paying-off investors which is the whole purpose of the exercise. Under Sebi master regulation ideally the refund process should be completed within two years, however the regulation does not define a timeline," he said declining to be named.

Under Sebi regulations, Franklin is first supposed to extinguish its liabilities which included loans from banks. The AMC had borrowed nearly ₹3000 crore from banks to meet the redemption pressures in March and April.

Sapre said the schemes are receiving inflows from maturing papers. "We continue to see marked reduction in borrowing levels across some of our funds under winding-up, as we received these cash flows via coupons, scheduled maturities and prepayments".

Mint had earlier reported that the fund house has received some payments to the tune of ₹2000 crore so far.

Franklin Templeton on 1 May had told Mint that it is in the process of hiring an independent advisor for the e-voting process, which has still not happened.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated