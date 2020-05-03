Franklin Templeton to hire independent advisor to wind up six debt schemes

MUMBAI: Franklin Templeton India is in the process of appointing an independent advisor to wind up six of its yield-oriented managed credit funds, said a company spokesperson.

The six schemes, with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹25,856 crore, were shut down on 23 April owing to severe illiquidity and redemption pressures caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

According to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the winding up process has legal and operational challenges such as taking trustee approvals, getting clearance from majority of unit holders, a Sebi nod and refunding the unit holders.

Typically, the process involves the trustees calling a meeting of unit holders to approve winding up by a simple majority and vote on any other necessary steps. However, the lockdown hurdles are forcing Franklin to look for alternatives of electronic voting.

“We are currently working on the process of seeking approval through electronic or other means, considering the operational hurdles posed by the covid-19 related lockdown. We are also working to appoint an independent advisor to assist the trustees (in addition to the services of asset management company) in the process of winding-up," said a Franklin Templeton spokesperson in an emailed statement.

An important point to note is that the lack of a positive outcome in the voting could delay the process of liquidating the assets of the scheme and paying the proceeds to unit holders, he added.

After the majority is received, the trustee can then dispose of the assets of the scheme in the best interest of unit holders and proceeds of sale are utilised towards discharging liabilities such as loans taken from banks. The balance is paid to unit holders equal to their holdings as on date of the winding up decision

While Sebi regulations allow AMCs to borrow up to 20% of net assets of the scheme, Franklin Templeton had to seek special permission from Sebi to increase the limit to 40% for some of the schemes, according to Franklin Templeton spokesperson.

According to people in know, the borrowings of Franklin Templeton for these six schemes is 2,500-3000 crore. The interest for these borrowings is 8% MCLR rate.

Liquidating these assets will also take different durations. For some securities, the maturity is as soon as within three months, and for some, the maturity of paper is as far off as five years, as per the maturity details disclosed by Franklin Templeton on its website.

The AMC is also talking to the issuers in case the dues against bonds can be recovered ahead of maturity, said Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton, India in a podcast on 28 April.

Once the proceeds have been distributed to unit holders, then the trustees would make a report that will be given to Sebi and unit holders, with details of circumstances leading to the winding up, steps taken for disposal of assets, expenses, net assets available for unit holders and certificate from the fund’s auditors.

