Fraud alert! Govt flags fake CBSE website asking registration fee from students

Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact checking department has issued fraud alert regarding the fake Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website which is demanding registration fee from board exam students.
Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact checking department has issued fraud alert regarding the fake Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website which is demanding registration fee from board exam students.
The bureau said that the website cbsegovt.com is fake and is not associated with the central education board. As per the picture shared by the bureau, the fake website is showing a link ‘Admit card payment.’ The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in which the students need to check for any updates regarding exams, date sheet or results.
The bureau said that the website cbsegovt.com is fake and is not associated with the central education board. As per the picture shared by the bureau, the fake website is showing a link ‘Admit card payment.’ The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in which the students need to check for any updates regarding exams, date sheet or results.
PIB Fact Check in a tweet wrote, “FRAUD ALERT: A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. #PIBFactcheck. ️This website is not associated with cbseindia29 ️Official website of CBSE is "http://cbse.gov.in"
PIB Fact Check in a tweet wrote, “FRAUD ALERT: A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. #PIBFactcheck. ️This website is not associated with cbseindia29 ️Official website of CBSE is "http://cbse.gov.in"
Meanwhile, the date sheet for CBSE board exams 2023 will also be released soon on the official website. Earlier, a fake date sheet was also being circulated on social media which the PIB had brought to notice.
Meanwhile, the date sheet for CBSE board exams 2023 will also be released soon on the official website. Earlier, a fake date sheet was also being circulated on social media which the PIB had brought to notice.
Once released, the Class 10, and 12 date sheet can be checked on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. CBSE is likely to release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023.
Once released, the Class 10, and 12 date sheet can be checked on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. CBSE is likely to release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023.
Here is how to check the date sheet:
Here is how to check the date sheet:
CBSE will release the date sheet on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in
CBSE will release the date sheet on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in
Class 10 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 10th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.
Class 10 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 10th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.
Class 12 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 12th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.
Class 12 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 12th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.
Meanwhile, the Board has announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams date and subject marks breakup. The practical exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from 1 January 2023. While releasing the date, the board also issued guidelines for students, schools and regional offices.
Meanwhile, the Board has announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams date and subject marks breakup. The practical exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from 1 January 2023. While releasing the date, the board also issued guidelines for students, schools and regional offices.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.