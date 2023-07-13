A Mumbai-based doctor of the civic-run hospital was duped of ₹1.40 lakh after he recovered 25 plates of samosas from a popular eatery in Sion, a police official said on Monday, adding that the incident took place between 8.30 am to 10.30 am on Saturday.

"The victim and his colleagues had planned a picnic at Karjat and had ordered samosas for the journey. The 27-year-old placed the order after locating the eatery's number online. When he called on the number, the one who answered asked him to pay ₹1,500 in advance," he said as quoted by PTI.

After this, the doctor received a WhatsApp message of order confirmation and bank account number to send money online. He sent ₹1,500. However, the man taking the order said that the doctor had to create a transaction ID of the payment, police said.

While following instructions to create one, he first lost ₹28,807 and subsequently ₹1.40 lakh cumulatively, he added.

The official informed that a case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, PTI reported.

In another such incident of online fraud, a female MNC executive was allegedly duped of more than ₹76 lakh by online frauds who promised her high returns on a part-time job. The job was simple. She was asked to rate movies on a mobile app, police said.

"The caller told me that I had to complete one set at least every day. Each set had 28 movies to be rated. To start rating, the account has to be recharged with ₹10,500 and I was told I could withdraw my money after the set is complete," the victim wrote in her complaint, according to police.

She was given an account number to make deposits and start her work.

"While rating the tickets, I received a message on the platform that I have received a premium ticket and for this premium ticket I will have to deposit the negative balance, and if I don't pay a negative balance, I can't complete the set and the account will freeze," read her complaint.

In all, the victim deposited ₹76,84,493 in the account on the app before she realised she was duped, police added.

(With PTI inputs)