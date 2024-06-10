A retired pharma executive in Visakhapatnam was duped into paying ₹ 85 lakh by a gang posing as government officials on Skype. The funds were dispersed to 105 accounts through a Delhi-based firm. The victim suspects a bank insider's involvement.

A retired senior executive of a Germany-headquartered pharma firm was coerced into paying ₹ 85 lakh by a gang posing as CBI, customs, narcotics, and income-tax officers, all via Skype. The incident led to police cases being filed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, where the fraud occurred, and in Delhi, as per an NDTV report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gang managed to extract the money through a cheque, which they transferred to a company called 'Rana Garments' operating an HDFC account in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed with the police in Visakhapatnam, the funds were subsequently dispersed to 105 accounts across India from the HDFC account managed by ‘Rana Garments’, as per NDTV.

HDFC Bank's Uttam Nagar branch has also lodged a police complaint regarding the fraud.

The 57-year-old retired officer told NDTV, “I had three years of service left, but I took voluntary retirement as I needed time to prepare my son to go to college abroad. I got the retirement settlement on May 2. My son's visa appointment was on May 17. But on May 14, I was duped by the gang into sending ₹ 85 lakh, which they said would be returned after checking my records," as quoted by NDTV.

The Visakhapatnam Crime Branch has taken over the investigation. Police sources in the coastal city stated that they have obtained some leads, as per NDTV.

The retired officer suspects insider involvement within the bank in Visakhapatnam, as the gang appeared to have detailed knowledge about his account, including the exact retirement payout. “The gang told me to go to the nearest HDFC Bank and drop the cheque," the distraught man recounted to NDTV.

Also Read | MUKKA PROTEINS share price Today Live Updates : MUKKA PROTEINS Surges in Trading Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cheque was made out to a company in Delhi, which facilitated the distribution of ₹ 85 lakh to 105 accounts across India.

The retired officer reported that the Crime Branch had collected several documents from the HDFC Bank branch in Visakhapatnam. When he approached bank officials, they declined to comment on the investigation's progress.

“HDFC Bank said they are cooperating with the Crime Branch. I have also told the police, was no KYC (know your customer) done for Rana Garments by the Uttam Nagar (Delhi) branch? The police in Delhi went to Rana Garments and found the place was occupied by another company. The Rana Garments owner is untraceable," the retired officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the FIR, after the retirement savings were credited to the officer's HDFC Bank account, he received a call from a man posing as “DCP Cyber Crime, Balsing Rajput." The caller claimed the retired officer's name was linked to several narcotics and money laundering cases and that his Aadhaar was associated with these crimes, as quoted by NDTV.

The fake DCP then connected to another person pretending to be his senior, who suggested filing an FIR against the retired man.

“I was under immense pressure and threatened by them that I would be jailed there and then. The fake DCP, after speaking for a while with his fake boss, said I look innocent, so they should take the ₹ 85 lakh for investigation and return it to me if the police find nothing amiss," the retired officer told NDTV. “My 'interrogation' on Skype went on for two days. They did not let me leave home or call anyone," he said, as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultimately, the retired officer was persuaded to deposit the cheque at the HDFC Bank branch in Visakhapatnam with assurances from the impostors that it would be returned after verification.

Regarding whether the police have tracked any of the 105 accounts where the ₹ 85 lakh was transferred, the retired officer said the police have not disclosed any findings so far.

He cautioned people against answering WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers. “The fraud amount will shock you. In one month, the Visakhapatnam cyber police received complaints amounting to ₹ 300 crore," he alleged, as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!