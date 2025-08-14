Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra booked for ‘cheating’ Mumbai businessman of ₹60 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a fraud case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and an unknown individual.

Advertisement

The case was filed at the Juhu Police Station following allegations that they cheated Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Private Limited, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The complaint was submitted through his legal representatives, Dr. Yusuf Iqbal and Zain Shroff.

According to Kothari, he was introduced to Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty by one Rajesh Arya. At the time, the couple were directors of Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a home shopping and online retail platform, and reportedly held a combined 87.6% stake in the company.

Advertisement

Kothari claims that the accused initially approached him for a loan of ₹75 crore at 12% annual interest.

However, they later convinced him to treat the amount as an investment rather than a loan, suggesting this would help avoid higher taxes. They allegedly assured him of monthly returns along with repayment of the principal.