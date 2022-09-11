Fraudster dupes leading bank's branch manager of 40 lakh in Maharashtra

Fraudster dupes leading bank's branch manager of ₹40 lakh in Maharashtra1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Branch manager of leading bank duped of ₹40 lakh by man posing as firm director in Nagpur, Maharashtra
As bank fraud cases continue to make headlines, in another such incident a banker himself was duped of ₹40 lakh in Nagpur.
Instead of targeting a common person, a fraudster chose the branch manager of a leading bank in Nagpur for his money trap. He posed himself as a functionary of a firm that had an account with the branch. The fraudster was successful in winning the confidence of the branch manager and completing the transaction in the name of the company.
Also Read: To check banking frauds, RBI mulls setting up of fraud registry
The branch manager, Vivek Kumar Vijay Chaudhary received a WhatsApp call purportedly from the director of a firm that had a current account in the branch. The person asked the manager to release some money as he had to make some payments to the group.
"The man imitated the voice of the firm's director and told the branch manager that he would give details of cheques etc for the payment procedure. Chaudhary transferred ₹27.35 lakh and 12.50 lakh in two tranches to four accounts," reported PTI.
After the completion of the transaction, Chaudhary called the firm office to seek confirmation of the receipt. However, he was told no one had called from the firm. The incident has been reported at the Bajaj police station. The police have registered a case of cheating and other offenses and are searching to nab the culprit.
(With inputs from PTI)
