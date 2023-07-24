The Hyderabad Police has recently unearthed a fraud that involved 15,000 people and reportedly duped over ₹700 crore in less than a year. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand in a presentation explained the modus operandi of the scamsters and said how they used the technology to dupe the people. The scamsters send messages to people to invest starting with small amounts. The complainant said he was offered a part-time job to 'rate and review' (certain tasks) via a messaging app. Believing it to be genuine, he registered in their website.

Subsequently, though the complainant had earned a profit of ₹20,000 after investing ₹25,000, he was not allowed to withdraw the profit. He was further made to invest money and he lost ₹28 lakh in total.

During the course of investigation, it was found that ₹28 lakh that the victim lost had been transferred to six accounts and from there the money has been transferred to various Indian bank accounts and finally in Dubai. The fraudulent money was used to purchase cryptocurrency.

In the multilayered fraud, a resident of Ahmedabad, one of the arrested persons, was found to be associated with some Chinese citizens. He coordinates with them by sharing information on Indian bank accounts and shares the OTPs for operating these accounts from Dubai/China through remote access apps, the release said.

It was also found that one of the arrested persons has shared over 65 accounts to Chinese citizens in which transactions to an amount of ₹128 crore took place.

Some of the cryptowallet transactions in the fraud were found to have linkages with Hezbollah wallet (labelled as wallet belonging to terror financing module), a police release said.

The Cyber Crime Police had registered a case, based on the complaint lodged by a Hyderabad resident.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Ananda said the nine accused from Mumbai, Lucknow, Gujarat and Hyderabad were suspected to have links with fraudsters from Dubai and China.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prakash Mulchandbhai Prajapati, Kumar Prajapati, Naimuddin Wahiduddin Shaik, Gagan Kumar Soni, Parveez aka Guddu, Shameer Khan, Mohammed Munawar, Shah Sumair and Arul Dass in an investment fraud.

The police seized 17 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 22 sim cards, 4 debit cards, documents pertaining to 33 companies, 3 bank chequebooks, 12 currency notes and 6 coins of Chinese yuan currency and 1 passport from the alleged accused.

The other accounts through which the fraudulent money have been converted to United States Department of Treasury (USDT crypto currency) is valued at ₹584 crore, totalling over ₹712 crore has been siphoned off by the fraudsters, the release said.

The Chinese masterminds, as per the police, were running this entire system of task-based investment frauds. They run these scams and lure the victims by sending messages over Telegram.

The defrauded was credited to primary shell/mule bank accounts being supplied by Prakash Prajapati, layered to some secondary bank accounts to hide the proceeds of the crime. Finally, it was sent to the Chinese.

Prakash Prajapati was coordinating with his other associates, Arif, Anas, Khan Bhai, Piyush and Sailesh etc who are residents of Mumbai, settled in Dubai in converting the fraudulently gained Indian rupees to USDT (Crypto) and transfer the same to Chinese. For every fraudulent transaction in these accounts, Prakash Prajapati was paid a 2-3 per cent commission.

