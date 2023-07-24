The Hyderabad Police has recently unearthed a fraud that involved 15,000 people and reportedly duped over ₹700 crore in less than a year. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand in a presentation explained the modus operandi of the scamsters and said how they used the technology to dupe the people. The scamsters send messages to people to invest starting with small amounts. The complainant said he was offered a part-time job to 'rate and review' (certain tasks) via a messaging app. Believing it to be genuine, he registered in their website.

