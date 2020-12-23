Fraudulent instant personal loan apps busted in Telangana, 6 held

Anjani Kumar, police commissioner of Hyderabad city told mediapersons that: "On December 7, our team received a complaint in Cyber Crime Police Station of Cyberabad in which the plaintiff stated that because of his financial needs, he searched on play store and downloaded a loan app. He also uploaded his Aadhar card, PAN card, self-authentication photograph and bank statement of three months. Based on this, they provided ₹5000 loan for a seven-day period deducting an amount of Rs. 1180 for GST and processing fees and credited ₹3820 to his account bank account."

"As such, he took a loan six times from the same app. After that, he received calls from different mobile numbers and they suggested he avail of loans from various other loan apps. Believing them, he took a total of Rs. 30,000/- loan, but instead of Rs. 30,000, he received only Rs. 20,000 from January 1 to September 21. After that, he paid a total loan amount of ₹29,000. The loan did not get cleared till date and they still ask him to pay a total amount to their different apps. The accused harassed, blackmailed and threatened him with dire consequences and also accessed his entire contact list and started contacting his family members through WhatsApp and used abusive and filthy language."

"As such, he requested for taking legal action. A case under IT Act-2008, Sec 3, 10 and 13(1) of Telangana Moneylenders Act is registered in Cyber Crime Police Station and is being investigated into", the commissioner added.

"Upon investigating the matter, six individuals have been held. They accepted that they are guilty of the crime. Police have seized three laptops, three desktops and 22 mobile phones. Bank accounts - 18 bank accounts and frozen an amount Rs. 1.52 crores," he added.

