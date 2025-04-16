Freak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal

  • Three dead, 2 injured as speeding civic bus rams into several vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal in Rajkot city: Police

Agencies
Updated16 Apr 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

A speeding civic bus crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians at a traffic signal in Rajkot city on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and two injuries, according to police

The accident occurred at Indira Circle at around 10 am. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the electric bus hitting vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, at the busy traffic signal.

"An electric city bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) caused an accident, leaving three dead and two others injured at a traffic signal. The bus hit several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as pedestrians," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -2), Jagdish Bhangarva said.

An irate mob vandalised the civic bus after it halted at some distance away from the accident spot. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd, officials said. The bus driver was detained and further probe was underway, they said.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaFreak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.