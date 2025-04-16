Freak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal

  • Three dead, 2 injured as speeding civic bus rams into several vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal in Rajkot city: Police

Agencies
Updated16 Apr 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image

A speeding civic bus crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians at a traffic signal in Rajkot city on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and two injuries, according to police

Advertisement

The accident occurred at Indira Circle at around 10 am. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the electric bus hitting vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, at the busy traffic signal.

"An electric city bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) caused an accident, leaving three dead and two others injured at a traffic signal. The bus hit several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as pedestrians," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -2), Jagdish Bhangarva said.

Advertisement

An irate mob vandalised the civic bus after it halted at some distance away from the accident spot. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd, officials said. The bus driver was detained and further probe was underway, they said.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaFreak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App