Freak accident in Rajkot: 3 dead, 2 hurt as bus rams into vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal

A speeding civic bus crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians at a traffic signal in Rajkot city on Tuesday, resulting in three deaths and two injuries, according to police

The accident occurred at Indira Circle at around 10 am. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the electric bus hitting vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, at the busy traffic signal.

"An electric city bus operated by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) caused an accident, leaving three dead and two others injured at a traffic signal. The bus hit several vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as pedestrians," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -2), Jagdish Bhangarva said.

An irate mob vandalised the civic bus after it halted at some distance away from the accident spot. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd, officials said. The bus driver was detained and further probe was underway, they said.

