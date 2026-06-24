Free ACs for Aadhaar Card holders? PIB flags fake PM Modi announcement — ‘Do not fall for enticing content’

The viral claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised an air conditioner to Aadhaar card holders has been flagged as a fake by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that everyone will receive a free air conditioner linked to their Aadhaar card, PIB said in an X post.

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The agency fact-checked the claim, said the video was an AI-generated “fake video,” and clarified that no such announcement had been made. “This is an #AI-generated #fake video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made any such announcement.”

PIB also urged users to “please remain vigilant,” and “Do not fall for the lure of enticing content, and do not forward such messages.”

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Dust storm, strong winds hit Delhi With Delhi's wait for the southwest monsoon this year prolonging by each day, parts of the national capital were hit by dust storms and strong winds on Wednesday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert and forecast thunderstorms and rain over the next few hours.

According to IMD's district-level nowcast, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph, is very likely over various parts of Delhi during the next few hours.

Light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph, has also been forecast over other parts of the city.

Delhi has received 39.6 mm of rainfall so far this month, against a normal of 48.3 mm, recording a deficit of 8.7 mm, or 18 per cent below the long-period average, according to IMD data.

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Delhi waits for monsoon The capital witnessed contrasting rainfall trends during the pre-monsoon season. In April, Delhi recorded 30 mm of rainfall against the normal of 16.3 mm, an excess of about 84 per cent, due to pre-monsoon rains.

However, rainfall fell below normal in May, with 17.6 mm recorded against the long-period average of 30.7 mm, a deficit of around 43 per cent.

The pattern was markedly different last year, as Delhi received only 0.7 mm of rainfall in April 2025 against the normal of 16.3 mm, a deficit of about 96 per cent.

Rainfall surged in May 2025, with the city recording 186.4 mm against the normal of 30.7 mm, an excess of about 507 per cent. June 2025 also ended wetter than usual, with 107.1 mm of rainfall recorded against the long-period average of 74.1 mm, about 45 per cent above normal.

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The data show that, except for 2021, the southwest monsoon has generally reached Delhi between June 25 and June 30 over the last five years.

"Monsoon generally reaches Delhi by around June 28, but this year it will be delayed. We do not know exactly when it will reach," an IMD official said.

Also Read | Monsoon reaches Mumbai after a two-week delay

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet Weather, said the delay was due to the absence of the crucial Bay of Bengal weather system that typically helps propel rain-bearing winds towards northwest India.

"We expect a favourable system to develop over the Bay of Bengal around June 25-26, after which the monsoon is likely to reach Delhi during the first week of July rather than June 27, which is the expected onset," he said.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.