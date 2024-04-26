Free beer for voters: Bengaluru hotels offer dosa, laddu, and more; people seen in long queues | Watch
Lok Sabha elections 2024: A hotel in Bengaluru is providing free meals to people after casting their vote in the metro city on Friday
Several Bengalurians were spotted enjoying free Benne Dosa, Ghee Laddu at a hotel after casting their vote on second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. To encourage more number of people to cast their votes, Bengaluru's Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road offered free meals to people who cast their vote on Friday.