Free beer for voters: Bengaluru hotels offer dosa, laddu, and more; people seen in long queues | Watch

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A hotel in Bengaluru is providing free meals to people after casting their vote in the metro city on Friday

Several Bengalurians were spotted enjoying free Benne Dosa, Ghee Laddu at a hotel after casting their vote on second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. To encourage more number of people to cast their votes, Bengaluru's Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road offered free meals to people who cast their vote on Friday.

The interesting offers to increase voter turnout in the metro city has garnered significant attention on social media, with several users applauding the initiative. Video of voters gathering outside hotel in long queues to enjoy their free meal has been doing rounds on the internet.

To avail the offer on Lok Sabha polling day, it is mandatory for people to show their inked fingers and their voter ID card at the hotel. Interestingly, this is not the only offer available for voters on polling day in the city. Bengalurians can also enjoy free ride in Rapido and beer as well. 

(More to come)

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST
