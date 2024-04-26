Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Free beer for voters: Bengaluru hotels offer dosa, laddu, and more; people seen in long queues | Watch

Free beer for voters: Bengaluru hotels offer dosa, laddu, and more; people seen in long queues | Watch

Livemint

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A hotel in Bengaluru is providing free meals to people after casting their vote in the metro city on Friday

Plenty of offers can be availed by Bengaluru voters on Friday after casting their vote.

Several Bengalurians were spotted enjoying free Benne Dosa, Ghee Laddu at a hotel after casting their vote on second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. To encourage more number of people to cast their votes, Bengaluru's Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road offered free meals to people who cast their vote on Friday.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates

The interesting offers to increase voter turnout in the metro city has garnered significant attention on social media, with several users applauding the initiative. Video of voters gathering outside hotel in long queues to enjoy their free meal has been doing rounds on the internet.

To avail the offer on Lok Sabha polling day, it is mandatory for people to show their inked fingers and their voter ID card at the hotel. Interestingly, this is not the only offer available for voters on polling day in the city. Bengalurians can also enjoy free ride in Rapido and beer as well.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.