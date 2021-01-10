Free bus service for women and elderly in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday flagged off 25 pink buses for free service to women and senior citizens under the 'Bhraman Sarathi' scheme in Guwahati.

"This free transport service introduced for the first time in Guwahati would immensely help the women and senior citizens. I urged all commuters to take adequate care of these buses," Sonowal said at the ceremony held at Assam Administrative Staff College at Khanapara.

As per a statement, the buses will ply on five routes, - Khanapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Forest Gate to Jalukbari via Chandmari, Basistha Mandir to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Khanapara to Jalukbari via NH/ISBT and Games Village/ Bhetapara to Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the role played by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), saying that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASTC buses transported essential items, and aided in people stranded across the region.

He also lauded Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and ASTC officials, drivers and handymen for their service. (ANI)

