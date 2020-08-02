Free bus travel for women in UP on Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow: For the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced free travel for women in its buses of all categories.

Lucknow: For the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced free travel for women in its buses of all categories.

The free bus travel for women, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday is applicable from midnight of August 2 to midnight of August 3.

The free bus travel for women, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday is applicable from midnight of August 2 to midnight of August 3. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

According to an official release, in view of the festival, Rakhi vendors and sweets shops will remain open on Sunday.

Instructions have also been given to the police for intensive patrolling on the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi further directed the officials to ensure that the protocol for COVID-19, including social distancing norms should be followed on Raksha Bandhan.

Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Rakshan Bandhan