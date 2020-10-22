Free Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, declares CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that as and when a coronavirus vaccine is ready, it will be made available for all people of the state free of cost.

Taking to Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Coronavirus vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India. As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh for free.

मेरे प्रदेशवासियों, #COVID19 से जनता को बचाने के लिए हमने अनेक प्रभावी कदम उठाए हैं। आज यह पूरी तरह से नियंत्रित है।



भारत में कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार करने का कार्य तेज़ी से चल रहा है, जैसे ही वैक्सीन तैयार होगी, मध्यप्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को वह मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2020

The Madhya Pradesh CM's decision came hours after Tami Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami declared that a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well.

"Once COVID-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost," announced Palaniswami, whose state is due for election next year.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had released the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, which promised free Covid-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

Speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine, Sitharaman said that the country has reached a point where it is on the verge of producing three vaccines after different stages of trial.

"When we reach the stage where scientists give clearance for large-scale production of the vaccine, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost," the Union Finance Minister added.

Govt keeps ₹50,000 cr aside for vaccination

Amid free coronavirus vaccine spree, the Central Government has set aside about 500 billion rupees ($7 billion) to vaccinate the country against the novel coronavirus, according to a report in Bloomberg.

PM Modi’s administration estimates an all-in cost of about $6-$7 per person in the nation of 1.3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The money provisioned so far is for the current financial year ending March 31 and there will be no shortage of further funds for this purpose, the report added.

Adar Poonawalla, head of the Serum Institute of India Pvt., the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, has predicted the nation would need about 800 billion rupees to procure and inoculate people living everywhere from the Himalayas to the remote Andaman & Nicobar islands. Apart from buying the treatment, transporting them from manufacturing sites would be a massive undertaking.

