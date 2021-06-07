In a revision of government’s Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination that started from 1st May 2021, Modi said that the central government will now buy 75% of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost.

“No state government would be spending anything for vaccines. Till now, crores of people got free vaccine, now 18 years segment will be added to this. Government of India will provide free vaccines to all the citizens," the Prime Minister said.

“As many states came forward with a demand for reconsideration of the vaccination strategy and for bringing back the system that was there before 1st May, it has been decided that the 25% vaccination that was with states will now be undertaken by the Government of India. This will be rolled out in two weeks. In two weeks, centre and states will make necessary preparations as per new guidelines," Modi said.

The prime minister said that the system of 25% vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. “State governments will monitor that only ₹150 service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines," he said.

Recalling the unprecedented rise in the demand for the medical oxygen during the second wave during the months of April and May, the Prime Minister said that the challenge was met at the war footing deploying all the systems of the government. In the history of India, this level of demand for medical oxygen was never experienced, said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that globally, vaccine producing companies and countries are far less than what is the global demand for the vaccines. In such a scenario, made in India vaccine was critical for India. The Prime Minister, pointed out that in the past, India used to get vaccines decades after they were developed abroad. This always resulted in a situation in the past where India could not even start vaccination while other countries used to finish the vaccine work.

“By working in mission mode, we raised the vaccination coverage from 60% to 90% in 5-6 years. We not only enhanced the speed but also widened the ambit of vaccination," said the Prime Minister.

“This time, India warded off all the apprehensions and, through clean intentions, clear policy and constant hard work, not just one but two made-in-India vaccines for Covid were launched in India. Till today, more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country," said Modi.

The Vaccine Task force was constituted when there were just few thousand Covid-19 cases and vaccine companies were supported by the government in all possible ways in trials and funding for research and development, said the prime minister.

“Supply of vaccine is about to increase in coming days. Today, seven companies are producing different type of vaccines. Trials of three more vaccines are in the advanced stage. Trials are on for two vaccines for children and a ‘nasal vaccine’," said Modi. Prime Minister said that initially there were differing views from various quarters on the vaccination drive.

“As the corona cases started declining, questions arose about the lack of choice for states and some people questioned why the central government is deciding everything. Flexibility in lockdown and one-size-does-not-fit-all type of argument were forwarded," said Modi.

“Starting from 16 January to April end, India’s vaccination programme was run mostly under the central government. Free vaccination for all was moving forward and people were showing discipline in getting vaccinated when their turn came. In the midst of all this demands for decentralization of vaccination were raised, decision about priority to certain age groups were raised. Many types of pressures were exerted and certain sections of media took it as campaign," said Modi.

Public health experts have welcomed the revision of vaccination policy and clinical trials of vaccines on children. “With a concrete plan on procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across India, the new vaccine policy announced by the Prime Minister today will help us penetrate better into the masses. The fact that new vaccines are being approved and many more are in advanced phases of trials will play an important role in addressing the ongoing shortage of vaccines. As of now, we are administering Covishield vaccine but will induct more as and when they become available," Dr Aashish Chaudhary managing director at Aakash Healthcare said.

Recently the Lancet Citizens’ Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System recommended that Central systems to procure and distribute covid-19 vaccines free of cost should be established in a departure from the current policy of decentralised procurement through state governments. Industry bodies too have been asking for centralised procuring system for wider coverage and transparent and effective delivery of covid-19 vaccines.

“Centralisation of procurement will ensure uniformity of procurement prices and create bandwidth among states to manage inoculation of their adult populations. This would also ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines in states and was a key ask of CII too. Making the vaccines available for all the eligible population free of cost will go a long way in protecting the citizens and resuming normal economic activities at the earliest," said T V Narendran, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!