Free covid-19 vaccines for all adults from 21 June

Public health experts have welcomed the revision of vaccination policy and clinical trials of vaccines on children. “With a concrete plan on procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across India, the new vaccine policy announced by the Prime Minister today will help us penetrate better into the masses. The fact that new vaccines are being approved and many more are in advanced phases of trials will play an important role in addressing the ongoing shortage of vaccines. As of now, we are administering Covishield vaccine but will induct more as and when they become available," Dr Aashish Chaudhary managing director at Aakash Healthcare said.