Free Covid 19 vaccines to be offered by the Bihar government

As promised in Nitish Kumar-led JDU's manifesto -- 'Saat Nishchay-2', the Cabinet also gave its nod for a proposal to create 20 lakh job opportunities in the public and private sectors. To promote entrepreneurship among women, the government would provide an interest-free loan up to 50 per cent of their project or a maximum of ₹5 lakh in addition to the subsidy of 50 per cent or ₹5 lakh of the project cost.