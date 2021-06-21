The new policy of India's vaccination strategy in which the Central Government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age across states will begin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in a televised address to the nation and said that from June 21 (International Day of Yoga), the Centre will provide free vaccines to states,

"Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper-middle class, under the central government programme, everyone will get free vaccines," the Prime Minister had said.

What is the Centre's new vaccine policy?

The Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

In a briefing on Friday, the health ministry had said states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations.

Vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination.

Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs. They can't, however, charge more than ₹ 150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine.

150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine. The government has also capped the price of the three vaccines currently available in the country - ₹ 780 for Covishield, ₹ 1,410 for Covaxin and ₹ 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Co-Win registration not mandatory

From today, pre-registration on Cowin.gov.in will not be mandatory as all government and private vaccination centres would provide onsite registration facility. Though prior registration is not required, all vaccination will be documented on the Co-Win portal. Hence, beneficiaries must ensure that they are registered on the site before vaccination.

If you are going to a government hospital

Vaccination will be free

Prior registration on Co-Win is not mandatory, as the government allows on-spot registration starting from tomorrow.

If you are going to a private hospital

Prior registration on Co-Win is not needed.

Private hospitals can't charge more than ₹ 150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine. Rs1,410 for Covaxin, ₹ 790 for Covishield and ₹ 1,145 for Sputnik V.

More than 29.10 crore doses provided to States/UTs

As per a statement on Sunday, more than 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories so far by the Centre through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement.

More than 3.06 crore (3,06,34,638) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics