Free drinking water for all Mumbai residents from next month: Aaditya Thackeray

Under the new policy, water supply will be made available to all including slum dwellers, who were previously excluded. Even people staying on footpaths and roads will be given water connections.
Come May 1, all residents in Mumbai will have access to potable water. Mumbai civic body announced to implement the potable 'water for all' policy from next month. Under the new policy, water supply will be made available to all including slum dwellers, who were previously excluded. Even people staying on footpaths and roads will be given water connections.
While conducting a meeting on the issue at the BMC headquarters, Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said , From May 1, BMC will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to drinking water through formal sources. While it doesn’t change the legal status of a type of residence, it'll enable citizens living in slums/buildings without OCs to have access to water.
"The meeting discussed how water can be made available to every citizen in Mumbai as it has become a fundamental right. Water is also considered as one of the important factors in sustainable development."
He further said that no one should remain thirsty in the city and hence different sources of water supply like water desalination plants are being developed.
The minister also pointed out that the policy aims to curb illegal water connections and water contamination, apart from protecting an individual's fundamental rights.
"As per the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, every citizen has the fundamental right of getting good food, clean water and air," the civic body stated in a release, adding that it has come up with a comprehensive policy. Water supply will be made available by taking a guarantee from undeclared hut owners on private land, the release said, adding that for slum dwellers living under the Coastal Regulatory Zone, water supply will be made available at public bathrooms.
