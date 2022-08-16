Kejriwal said that over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools - most of the schools are in bad condition. "Over 17 crore children in the country study in government schools - most of the schools are in bad condition. Parents do not have money (to educate their children) in private schools. If we make these schools good, every child will make his family rich. If all these families become rich, then India will also become rich," Kejriwal said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}