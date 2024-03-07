Delhi government has extended the subsidy on electricity bills and subsidies till 2024-25, said Power Minister Atishi after CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet meeting on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government has extended the scheme for zero electricity bills and subsidies (to lawyers, farmers, victims of 1984 riots, etc) till 2024-25, said Minister Atishi after CM's emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am extremely glad to announce that in today's cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi," said AAP leader and minister Atishi while addressing the media on Thursday.

Zero power cut and free electricity in Delhi till 31 March 2024: Delhi CM While congratulating the people of the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the 24-hour electricity and free electricity bill has been extended in Delhi till 31 March 2024. The scheme also includes subsidies for lawyers, farmers, and victims of the 1984 riots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Many people had doubts about electricity subsidy - will they get it next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son got this work done also. For your information, let me tell you that 24-hour electricity and free electricity are available only in Delhi and Punjab. In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid. Because there is a government of honest and educated people in Delhi," wrote Delhi CM on X.

Earlier on the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for an ‘emergency’ meeting of his Cabinet at his residence to discuss the issue of power subsidy. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there were speculations of a ‘major decision’ from the Cabinet on power subsidy for the next year, senior officials told news agency PTI.

Under the existing free electricity scheme, the Delhi government is providing free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. Whereas, a 50% subsidy is given to people with a consumption of 201-400 units of electricity.

Nearly 4.94 million households received electricity subsides in 22-23 Delhi's government's free electricity bill scheme has benefitted nearly 4.94 million households in 2022-23. The Kejriwal government had released a subsidy amount of ₹3,161.22 crore, according to the latest Economic Survey. The government has kept a provision of ₹3,250 crore for the 2023-24 financial year (FY), the survey said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey said that around 35,042 million units of electricity were consumed in Delhi in 2022-23. The number has increased phenomenally from the 31,116 million units consumed in 2021-22. The peak power demand also increased marginally with 7,695 MW being successfully met in 2022-2023.

