Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), pledged on July 21 that - if his party won the election in Gujarat this year - free electricity up to 300 units per month would be provided. At a town hall gathering in Surat, the Delhi chief minister promised that there would be no interruptions in the provision of electricity.

"I am giving you a guarantee. If you find any fault later, you are free not to vote for AAP in the next election. We will fulfil all the guarantees once we come to power in the state," Arvind Kejriwal said.

In addition, Kejriwal declared that all outstanding electricity bills from before December 31, 2021, would be cancelled. On his second trip to the state this month, the AAP leader landed late Wednesday night. He had stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), if elected to power in Gujarat, would share its agenda with the state's citizens within the coming weeks.

Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the residents of Gujarat were tired of the BJP's 27-year reign and wanted a change. On July 3, Kejriwal made his most recent trip to Gujarat, attending a town hall in Ahmedabad to discuss the problem of free electricity.

Kejriwal has said that Gujarat might have free electricity if corruption was eradicated while presenting the "Delhi model". Free power has become a key election issue in Gujarat, where voting is scheduled to take place in December.

"I visited Gujarat several times in the recent past, and people of the state have given a lot of love. The people of Gujarat are fed up with 27 years of the BJP rule and want a change," Kejriwal said after landing at the Surat airport.

"We have talked to the public about what they want and in the next few weeks, we will put before them our agenda, as to what our agenda will be when voted to power," he said.

