Free electricity upto 300 units: Arvind Kejriwal proposes 'Delhi Model' in Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal has promised up to 300 units of free electricity in Gujarat if AAP comes to power.
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), pledged on July 21 that - if his party won the election in Gujarat this year - free electricity up to 300 units per month would be provided. At a town hall gathering in Surat, the Delhi chief minister promised that there would be no interruptions in the provision of electricity.