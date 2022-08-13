Free entry to Taj Mahal from today till Independence Day2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 07:24 AM IST
The entry to the premises of historic monument Taj Mahal will remain free for all visitors from today till 15th August, informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday. However, the main mausoleum does not come under this provision in order to manage the crowd at the iconic Mughal-era monument.