Free entry to Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Ajanta Caves, others from tomorrow. Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 07:42 AM IST
All ASI-protected monuments across India will have free entry from August 5 to 15.
The Union Ministry of Culture has declared free entrance to all monuments and locations nationwide under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from August 5 to 15. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to honour 75 years of India's Independence include this action.