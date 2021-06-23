New Delhi: The government’s decision to offer free food grains to vulnerable sections of the society, announced earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to cost over ₹67,266 crore to the exchequer.

An official statement said that the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the plan to extend free food grain supply to the poor till November. Free food grain, under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), was introduced last year during the first wave of the pandemic and was then resumed for two months -- May and June. Modi had announced in his address to the nation on 7 June that this will be extended till Diwali.

Free food grain supply will benefit a maximum of 81.3 crore individuals covered under the targeted public distribution system. Each individual will receive five kilogram of food grain for five months. The cost would entirely be on the central government. Including transportation cost of Rs.3,234.85 crore, the total cost for the five-month extension of food grain supply will be ₹67,266.44 crore, said the statement.

“Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by coronavirus," said the statement.

This free grain supply is over and above the monthly entitlement of subsidised food grain under the food security law. It covers up to three-fourth of the rural population and half of the urban population.

After announcing the union budget for FY22, with a focus on higher capital spending and health care initiatives, including vaccination, the government’s priority has been to get the allocated funds to be spent in the initial part of the year to support economic revival. The RBI too offered liquidity boosting and loan recast measures. While the Centre has extended the free food grain scheme in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are demanding further steps to help micro, small and medium enterprises to tackle its economic impact. Businesses are now emphasising on possible measures that will boost consumption.

The Cabinet, on Wednesday, also cleared the merger of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a state-run company, with its subsidiary Central Railside Warehouse Company Ltd. (CRWC) to improve efficiency, capacity utilisation and financial savings, said another official statement.

The decision leads to transfer of all assets, liabilities, rights and obligations of CRWC, to its holding entity, CWC. The merger will unify similar functions of both the companies--such as warehousing, handling and transportation—under one administration, said the statement. This will promote efficiency, optimum capacity utilization, transparency, accountability and ensure financial savings, the statement said.

The merger will facilitate setting up of at least 50 more railside warehouses and is likely to generate job opportunities equivalent to 36,500 man-days for skilled workers and 9,12,500 man-days for unskilled workers. The merger is expected to be completed within eight months, said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also decided to sign a deal with Caribbean island nation Saint Vincent and The Grenadines for cooperation in tax matters. The deal provides for exchange of information and assistance in tax collection. One key feature of the deal is that the treaty partners will allow representatives of the other country to enter its territory to interview individuals and examine records for tax purposes.

“It will strengthen India's commitment to fight offshore tax evasion and tax avoidance practices," said the official statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.