Free food grain supply till November to cost govt over 67,200 cr

After announcing the union budget for FY22, with a focus on higher capital spending and health care initiatives, including vaccination, the government’s priority has been to get the allocated funds to be spent in the initial part of the year to support economic revival. The RBI too offered liquidity boosting and loan recast measures. While the Centre has extended the free food grain scheme in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are demanding further steps to help micro, small and medium enterprises to tackle its economic impact. Businesses are now emphasising on possible measures that will boost consumption.