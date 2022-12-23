Free food scheme extended1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the expenditure of the scheme, at ₹2 trillion, will be borne by the Centre to support over 8 million people.
New Delhi: The cabinet on Friday approved the one-year extension of the free-food programme, and the revision in pension for the defense personnel under the One Rank One Pension scheme.