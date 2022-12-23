New Delhi: The cabinet on Friday approved the one-year extension of the free-food programme, and the revision in pension for the defense personnel under the One Rank One Pension scheme.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the expenditure of the scheme, at ₹2 trillion, will be borne by the Centre to support over 8 million people.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and the National Food Security Act have been merged, he added. Notably, foodgrain so far was distributed at subsidized rates under the national food security plan, which was due to end this month. Under the scheme the government provides 5 kg of foodgrain per person every month at ₹2-3 per kg. Besides, families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of foodgrain per month.

Rice is distributed among the poor under NFSA at ₹3 per kg and wheat at ₹2 per kg.

The Cabinet also approved the revision of the pension for Armed Forces Pensioners and family pensioners under One Rank One Pension, effective 1 July, 2019.

Pension of the past pensioners will be aligned on the basis of the average minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees for 2018 in the same rank and same length of service, the government added.

“Armed forces personnel retired till 30 June 2019 (excluding pre-mature retired on 1 July, 2014) will be covered under this revision. More than 2.5 million (including over 452,000 new beneficiaries) armed forces pensioners and family pensioners will be benefitted.

Pension for the ones drawing above average shall be protected.The benefit will be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners," the government said in the statement.