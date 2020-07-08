Free foodgrain scheme gets cabinet's nod to extend till November end

NEW DELHI : The Modi government on Wednesday approved the extension the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the poorest in the country until the end of November to help them cope with the economic pains caused by Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Modi government on Wednesday approved the extension the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the poorest in the country until the end of November to help them cope with the economic pains caused by Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the poor. Under the scheme 81 crore poorest will be provided 5 kg free foodgrains per person for five more months and one kg pulses per month.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the poor. Under the scheme 81 crore poorest will be provided 5 kg free foodgrains per person for five more months and one kg pulses per month. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020" Javadekar said.

The scheme would cost ₹1.49 trillion.

Also, the union government has allowed 7.4 crore poor women to avail of three free LPG cylinders till September. Previously, they were to avail of this quota between April and June, Javadekar said.

The Union cabinet further approved the extension of the 24% EPF contribution (12% employees share and 12 % employers share) for another three months from June to August 2020.

The move will benefit over 72 lakh employees and cost the government ₹4,860 crore.