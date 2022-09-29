Free grain for 3 more months, to cost Centre 44,762 crore

Expressing concern over the availability of grain, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda said that the challenge will be to ensure that the procurement of rice is on target because production is expected to decline by 7 million tonnes this year. The government is focussing on giving rice instead of wheat as the stocks of the latter are down. Stocks of rice and wheat at 49 million tonnes as of September are one of the lowest since 2017, Sabnavis said.

