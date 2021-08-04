Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care. "As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by #COVID19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care," the Union Minister said on Twitter.

Ayushman Bharat PradhanMantri – Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) provides health assurance cover of up to ₹5 Lakh per year per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare hospitalizations.

The beneficiary families under AB-PMJAY have been identified on the basis of select deprivation and occupational criteria in rural and urban areas respectively as per SECC 2011 database.

This covers approximately 10.74 crore families (50 crore people). Further, the States/UTs implementing AB-PMJAY have extended the coverage of the scheme to 13.17 crore families (approx. 65 crore people).

When the scheme was launched, the Ministry of Health had said that Ayushman Bharat would provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. It said that over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits.

The ministry said that tPMJAY will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalizations, which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes.





