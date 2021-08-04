Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care. "As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by #COVID19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care," the Union Minister said on Twitter.