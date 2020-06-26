Subscribe
Home >News >India >Free ration distribution for six months: Jharkhand CM writes to Centre
Free ration distribution for six months: Jharkhand CM writes to Centre

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to the central government for distributing free ration to the people of the state for next six months
  • Jharkhand has so far recorded 2,261 coronavirus cases

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to the central government for distributing free ration to the people of the state for next six months. Soren wrote to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of essential and non-essential items by e-commerce and opening stadiums and sports complexes without spectators.

"It has been decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce, opening stadiums and sports complexes (without spectators) and walking, jogging, running and exercising in open spaces," Soren said in an order.

As many as 42 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,261, including 1,605 recoveries and 12 deaths, the state health department said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 644. A total of 1,31,813 samples have been collected, of which 1,31,169 have been tested so far in the state.

