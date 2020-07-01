Free ration to 80 cr people during Apr–Nov 2020 to cost 1.5 lakh cr: Govt

Estimated cost for distribution of food grains (rice and wheat) and pulses under PMGKAY during April–November 2020 is around ₹1,50,471 crore,t he government said on Wednesday.

In the wake of pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till the end of November 2020. He said that the PMGKAY scheme is extended from July till the end of November 2020. During this five-month period, more than 80 crore people will be provided 5 kg free wheat/rice per month along with 1 kg free whole chana to each family per month.

"The Department of Food and PD has worked out estimated cost under TPDS @ 5 Kg per person per month for three months i.e. April-June, 2020 would entail an estimated subsidy of Rs. 44,131 crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 37,267.60/MT for rice and Rs. 26,838.40/MT for wheat (as per BE 2020-2021)," the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said.

"As Govt. of India is bearing the entire expenditure towards this Scheme, an expenditure of ₹1,930 crore would be required to be met towards transportation & handling and FPS dealers' margins etc. by Govt. of India as per the existing norms in this regard under NFSA. ln view of the above, the total estimated expenditure to be borne by Govt. of India towards foodgrain subsidy and expenditure on account intra state transportation, dealer's margin including additional dealer's margin towards use of ePOS would be Rs. 46,061crore," the ministry said.

An estimated cost of 32 million tonne (12 Million Tonne for April-June 2020 and 20 LMT for July- November 2020) for distribution of foodgrains (Rice and Wheat) from April to November 2020 will be approx. ₹1,22,829 crores.

As per Department of Consumer Affairs, the estimated expenditure towards distribution of pulses is ₹5,000 crore for the period April-June 2020. Accordingly, the estimated expenditure for distribution of pulses during the period April-November 2020 will be ₹13,333 crore approx. In addition to above, the estimated cost for distribution of foodgrains to migrant labourers for the period of two months is ₹3,109.52 crore.

The foregone cost of Central Issue Price for foodgrains which comes to approximately Rs.1,400 crore per month entails an expenditure of approximately Rs.11,200 crore. Thus, the estimated cost for distribution of foodgrains (Rice and Wheat) and pulses will be approximately ₹1,50,471 crore.

