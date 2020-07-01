Free ration to 80 cr people during Apr–Nov 2020 to cost 1.5 lakh cr: Govt

"As Govt. of India is bearing the entire expenditure towards this Scheme, an expenditure of ₹1,930 crore would be required to be met towards transportation & handling and FPS dealers' margins etc. by Govt. of India as per the existing norms in this regard under NFSA. ln view of the above, the total estimated expenditure to be borne by Govt. of India towards foodgrain subsidy and expenditure on account intra state transportation, dealer's margin including additional dealer's margin towards use of ePOS would be Rs. 46,061crore," the ministry said.