Free replacement of parts under warranty not liable to GST: CBIC

Free replacement of parts under warranty not liable to GST: CBIC2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST
If any additional amount is charged by the manufacturer from the customer for parts replacement or for service, then GST is be payable on such sale on the additional payment
New Delhi: Free replacement of parts of goods under warranty does not attract Goods and Services Tax but tax would be payable if customers are charged for new parts, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in an order giving effect to the decisions of the GST Council meeting earlier this month.
