Free replacement of parts under warranty not liable to GST: CBIC

CBIC also clarified on the issue of how credits for the taxes paid by the head office of a company for the services procured for branch offices across states could be used. Branch offices in different states are treated as distinct entities under GST laws. CBIC clarified that the head office has the option to distribute among branch offices the credit for taxes paid on common services procured by it. However, it is not mandatory for the head office to distribute such input tax credit. This clarification is expected to help businesses with offices across different states.