This was shared in a presentation on the events to be held from January 23-31 as part of the Republic Day celebrations, made on Wednesday by defence ministry officials. "Invitees and ticket holders having valid invitation cards/admit cards/ticket along with a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail metro services free of cost and will exit at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations for reaching their designated enclosures as decided," it said.