Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a slew of schemes during the Independence Day celebrations at state capital Dehradun on Sunday. This included distribution of free tablet PCs among students of Class 10 and 12.

"Children are our future. We have started Vatsalya Yojana to take care of children who have lost their parents to the Covid pandemic. They will get a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 under the scheme up to the age of 21. Now we have decided to provide free tablets for the students of class 10 and 12," Dhami said

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at the police lines in the city on the 75th Independence Day and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. He also paid his respects to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, saying being the son of a soldier himself, he is knows the struggles of families of those in the armed forces.

Dhami stated that Uttarakhand has delivered a strong performance on growth indexes and it will surely be among the most developed states in the country in coming years.

The CM also announced formation of a high-level committee to address apprehensions regarding laws. He also declared instituting an award to honour noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. The award will be given for distinguished work in the field of environment and nature conservation.

Praising India hockey player Vandana Kataria for her fabulous performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Dhami said she has done the state proud. Taking inspiration from her success, Dhami said the state government has decided to frame a new sports policy to support and nourish budding talent in the field of sports.

Dhami said the state government has also made a recommendation to the Centre to confer noted folk singer from the state Narendra Singh Negi with the Padma award.

He said he has entrusted former MP Manohar Kant Dhyani to look into the Devasthanam board issue and submit his report to the state government after which a well thought out decision on the matter will be taken.

Dhami spoke of steps taken by the state government to provide a corruption-free and transparent administration to the people, strengthening the public delivery system through greater accountability on part of officials and strengthening the rural economy through the homestay policy.

He also highlighted steps taken by the central and state governments for boosting road and rail connectivity in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said the country has fought a successful battle against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are enough oxygen cylinders, ventilators, beds and separate wards for children at the hospitals in the state including PHCs and CHCs (primary and community health centres), he said.

Dhami also praised the Modi government for making notable achievements during the last seven years.

"Things which were unthinkable until just a few years ago have been achieved. Article 370 has been revoked in Jammu and Kashmir and the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya was paved under the Prime Minister’s decisive leadership."

A number of programmes were held across the state to mark Independence Day.

The chief minister also hoisted the national flag at his official residence and attended a flag hoisting ceremony at the BJP's state office on Balbir Road.

He also flagged off a "run for the country" (Ek Daud Desh Ke Nam) organised by BJP Yuva Morcha from the Pavilion Ground in the presence of pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan. She expressed gratitude to the freedom fighters and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the sake of the country's freedom.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.